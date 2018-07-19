Celebration In Agbarha-Otor As Grace Ibru Joins Her Ancestors

Share This





















By Young ErhiurhoboDuring the funeral service which was held at St. Andrews Anglican Church, Agbarha-Otor, the guest preacher admonished the great Ibru family to always live in the bond of love and friendship. He enjoined Mama’s children to be closer to God even in this moment of grief and told them to emulate the kind virtues of their late mother. The guest preacher went further to thank the Ibru family for the humanitarian services they have been given to the community and the Church of God. He equally enjoined them to do more to the people as God will continue to bless them.Thereafter, a bounteous reception was put together for invited guests at the Pathways Event Centre, a property of the Ibru business conglomerate also in Agbarha-Otor. The reception drew together creme de la creme of the society both from Nigeria here and abroad ranging from family members, business associates, political allies, social clubs, chiefs, women and youths of the community. Even the vulnerable in the society were also in the reception ground. The reception which was mainly done to feed the poor was described as a “living memory” by many of the less-privileged ones that ate to satisfaction and went home with a gift.Speaking with URHOBOTODAY.COM correspondent during the reception, the present head of the Ibru family and also the CEO of Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Lagos, Mr. Goodie Ibru described the passage of his lovely sister as a great vacuum in the family.“The passage of my beloved sister to eternal glory really affected the children and the family. But we can’t question the authority of God once he took his decisions. Grace was very dear to us in the family. We will really miss her, the children will also miss her too but we have solace in the words of God that one day, we all shall meet to part no more again. On this note, I, as the head of the Ibru family, on behalf of myself and the entire family, we thank everyone that came to join us to give a befitting burial to our late lovely sister. We can’t really mention names one after the other. We also expressed our warmly appreciations to the Church especially the officiating priests for conducting the funeral service. I pray God to bless all of you in Jesus name,” Mr. Ibru said.Speaking in the same vein, another notable member of the Ibru family and also an immediate sister to the diseased, Madam Mabel Ibru said her late sister could not be forgotten in the family because of her love and care for every member of the family. She equally thanked all invited guests and also advised the children of her late sister to maintain those fine legacies of their late mother,” She advised.Great Nigerian gospel artistes like Henry Ofogbor, Quincy Tebite and Rukevwe Oyibokure thrilled the audience to a non-stop sonorous and melodious Christian music while Orator Umukuofia held everywhere bound with his rib-cracking jokes and African proverbs.The sumptuous reception ended with eating, drinking and presentation of gifts to people. Late Madam Grace Osheho Ibru died at the age of seventy-seven years. She was survived by four children, many grand children and siblings.