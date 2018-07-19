Urhobo Community Sues BEDC Over Seven-Month Blackout

Share This























LAGOS JULY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The people of Edhe Muoyavwe community in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, have dragged the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to court over what they described as “wickedness” and anguish meted out on them in the past seven months by keeping their area in darkness.

The community, in suit number HCH/29/2018 filed before the State High Court sitting in Oghara under the Lordship of Justice Patricia Obanor (Mrs.), demanded explanation on why they have been in total darkness for over seven months when they are purportedly up-to-date in the payment of bill.

But in a swift reaction, the Manager, Public Affairs of BEDC, Mrs. Esther Okolie said, “the people in the community owe N3.5million yet they claimed they have paid and took us to court, I will not speak further, we will meet in court”.

The people further stated that they were also in court to demand monthly explanation of the bills sent to them, adding that BEDC has refused to make available to them until they wrote to them through their lawyer.

Counsel to the community, Tony Elumejowo said, “My clients had been in total darkness for over seven months, we are in court for BEDC to explain how they arrived at the N3.5million given to our clients”.

Ejumejowo claimed that his clients had been paying their bills, lamenting the “inhuman” act of BEDC by leaving his clients in total darkness for over seven months.

He added that the action of the electricity distribution company had paralyzed businesses, and affected the progress, and life of the people in the community.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Patricia Obanor, on Wednesday adjourned the matter to 31st of July, 2018 for hearing.