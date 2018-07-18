Ekiti Poll: Emerhor Congratulates Fayemi, Assures Deltans Of The Same Victory In 2019

Share This





















Related

By Young Erhiurhoro“On behalf of myself, as the APC leader in Delta state and the entire APC large family in our state, I heartily congratulate my brother and friend, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the governor elect of Ekiti state for the landslide victory in the just concluded governorship polls. This is a victory for democracy in Nigeria. This again shows the magnanimity of President Buhari in fighting corruption from this country.“ it is not a fight on the pages of newspapers and television but practical fight which resulted in cleaning up the system of government in Nigeria. The Ekiti state governorship polls as attested to and confirmed by INEC officials and security officials was conducted in free, fair and just atmosphere. In this case, APC has just added another eagle’s feather to his cap of victories as a political warlord. This again has given great hope to numerous Nigerians that their votes would definitely count and well secured in the 2019 general elections.“The Ekiti state governorship election has dispelled the fear in people’s minds whether the 2019 elections would be conducted on a free and peaceful ground. All the vociferous aspersions and insidious insinuations being propagated by the PDP against the APC led federal government and my state, Delta are again discredited from this single Ekiti state governorship election The Ekiti state governorship election has proved them wrong. It’s an eye opener for the few PDP members in the country to see the clear picture of 2019,” Olorogun Emerhor said.In the same vein, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor assured Deltans that APC would definitely celebrate victory come 2019 general elections in the state.According to him, “the victory of APC in Ekiti state would also be celebrated by APC in Delta state come 2019. APC as a party does not believe in thuggery or snatching of ballot boxes. We firmly stand for justice and fair play. Let’s come out without crisis to test our popularity as political parties among Deltans and see who will carry the day. APC is fully prepared for the 2019 general elections in Delta state.Let me still use this medium to inform all APC faithfuls in the state that, the internal issues we have in the party will soon be a thing of the past. The national leadership of the party under Comrade Adams Oshiomole is working seriously to nip the issue in the bud as soon as possible. That can never be a loophole for PDP or political traitors to break into us and take our victory come 2019.“ Once again, I want to congratulate our governor elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state and to also assure Deltans, that victory is always our watchword in APC. With APC government come 2019 in Delta state, our people especially the youths shall really enjoy practical dividends of democracy in the state unlike the PDP dividends of democracy on the pages of newspapers.” Olorogun Emerhor said.