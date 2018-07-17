Urhobo Youths Urge Okowa To Implement Panel Report On Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh Crisis

Share This























LAGOS JULY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo youths have enjoined the Delta State Government to implement the Panel of Enquiry report on the disputed issue between Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh to bring the crisis to an end.

Speaking under the aegis of Youth Wing of Urhobo Progress Union, in Mosogar, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state, president of the Youth Wing, Mr Louis Anidi and the Secretary, Mr Kelly Umukoro, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa should implement the report, expressing strong hope that it would bring the incessant crises that have claimed several lives to an end.

“We use this opportunity to advise the government to do the needful because they know the truth, they have gone to the Nigerian Boundary Commission and what is left now is to implement the panel’s report.

“We are a peace-loving people, if you remember sometime ago, we gave Ijaw people a 21-day ultimatum to leave our area, but the IYC came to meet with us and we had a discussion and we called it off. Urhobo youths want peace, we are accommodating, but we won’t be fooled this time around to allow anybody play politics with the issue,” they said.

“We are advising the government to take the bold step and decide the boundary. They’ve already done enquiries and they have the report,” the Secretary, Kelly said.

He dismissed rumours of crack in the body, adding that they would wipe out cultism and other security challenges in Urhobo communities in collaboration with security agencies.

“There’s no disunity in Urhobo, but we still need to do more to perfect our ways of doing things so that we can have better achievement as a nation. We have to bring all youths together so that people won’t be talking left, right and centre and as the youth president.

“The issue of cultism is not peculiar to Urhobo nation, it is a national crisis. I believe people need to be educated on this vice. We will do everything necessary to ensure that Urhobo youths are properly educated on the dangers of the problem,” he said.