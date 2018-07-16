Delta APC Strategizes On Reconciliation, Taking Over Govt From PDP

Share This























LAGOS JULY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Saturday held her maiden expanded State Executive Committee meeting under the newly elected Chief Cyril Ogodo led State Exco at the Delta APC State Secretariat, Asaba,Delta state.

The objectives of the meeting is how to reconcile the factions, withdrawal of cases from court and capturing the state seat of power from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that has been ruling the state for the past sixteen years.

Newly inaugurated Della State APC Chairman, Chief Cyril Abeye Ogodo said although there is faction within the Delta state APC, he however emphasized that what is upper most for the party at this point is how to dislodge PDP government in the state out of seat of power come 2019.

According to him, his EXCO is poised to work to reconcile and unite all aggrieved party members, stressing that the rescue of Delta State from PDP is not negotiable.

Addressing the SEC members, Delta State APC Leader, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor congratulated Chief Cyril Ogodo and his executives for their successes at the APC National congresses and for their successful swearing in, adding that Ogboru/Agege group was able obtain an alleged fraudulent consent judgment because Ogodo was misled.

He commended Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as a man of truth and integrity for not supporting the fraudulent consent judgment after discovering the true situation of things.

He disclosed that APC National Chairman along with the Presidency have mandated Dr Ibe Kachikwu to bring all aggrieved groups together to achieve unity and peace in the party, adding that five court cases have been instituted to vacate the contentious consent judgment.

Emerhor assured Delta APC SEC that he would work with the Minister in his bid to reconcile all parties and achieve peace towards defeating PDP in 2019.

He assured all party faithfuls that there is no cause for alarm, adding that those banking on a one legged and shaky consent judgment will soon find the futility of their misplaced and phyric victory.

Good will messages where received from the three senatorial districts with every Leader endorsing reconciliation and unity as the only way forward to dislodge PDP from the state seat come 2019.

The high point of the meeting was the setting up of various Adhoc committees which included, Political Contacts, Reconciliation outreach, Strategy, Legal and Media committees amongst others to assist the SWC to resolve current challenges and to move the party forward.

The SEC is made up the State Exco, LGA Chairmen and Secretaries, statutory leaders and other stakeholders. In attendance were the State Chairman, Chief Cyril Abeye Ogodo, the State Leader of the party; Olorogun O’tega Emerhor OON, Chief Hyacinth Enuha, Chief Fred Olokor Okpohworo, State Executive Committee members, the three Senatorial Executive Committee members, LGA Chairmen and their Secretaries, Chief Simeon Ohwofa, Chief Ngobe Emeni, Giddys Nwaomu, Chief Odoh Omah-Tadafe, Prince Maikpobi Okareme, Chief Martin Ohwoevwo and Elder Uba Donatus.

Others were Chief Ogheneaga Andrew Orugbo, Sir Godwin Ohwoekevwo, Prince SGO Kohwo, Dr Wilson Omene, Prince Sam Kohwo, Alhaji Mumaika Unagha, Hon. Tunde Okorodudu, Barr Emmanuel Pippa, Princess Lillian Hamilton, Deacon Fidelis Chimokwu, Capt. Gabriel Morka, Barr. Joe Asem, Sir Ejaeta Ojugo, Chief Fruitful Mekwunye, Madam Victoria Okechukwu, Chief Ezeudo Onuorah and leaders from the twenty LGAs of the state.