Ekiti Poll: Delta APC Congratulates Buhari, Oshiomhole, Fayemi Over Party’s Victory

Delta APC in a press release issued and signed by the party’s state publicity secretary, Mr Moses Kamanya commended the President and the party’s national chairman for providing the needed leadership which gave the party victory at the poll.The party congratulated the Governor-elect Dr Kayode Fayemi, for putting up a good fight which gave APC victory against an incumbent PDP government in Ekiti state, adding that Fayemi’s journey to victory was a tough one, but at the end the will of the people prevailed against PDP propaganda machinery.According to the statement; “APC in Delta State want to congratulate our party leader, President Mohammadu Buhari, the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and our candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi for the party’s resounding victory in the Ekiti state governorship election that held on Saturday.“We also wish to commend the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the security agencies and the local and international observers for their roles in ensuring that the Ekiti governorship election was free, fair and very credible.”Meanwhile, the party also thanked the great people of Ekiti state for coming in their number to vote for the APC, stressing that by their wished as expressed in the ballot the state has chosen to join the league of progressive state.He assured Deltans that with the APC victory in Ekiti, the tasks of rescuing Delta state from the PDP-led retrogressive government is sure, urging them to remain steadfast as the day of redemption is very close; because the 2019 election will mark the end of the PDP reign in Delta.