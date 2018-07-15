Emerhor Accuses Ogboru, Omo-Agege Of Instigating Crisis At APC National Convention

Share This























LAGOS JULY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor has accused both Chief Great Ogboru and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of instigating the crisis in Delta APC pavilion during APC national convention held at Abuja recently.

Emerhor’s reaction was in response to Ogboru’s, alleged justification in a national newspaper on why himself, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and their group shunned the reconciliatory meeting called by the Minister for State, Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu.

He was reported to have said that it was illogical for him to sit down with those that embarrassed the party by attacking delegates at the national convention, adding that Emerhor and others should be sanctioned.

While reacting to the statement credited to Ogboru, Emerhor argued that it was Ogboru and Omo-Agege that should be held responsible and be sanctioned for the fight and disruption at the convention because it was Senator Agege that in defiance of the erstwhile NWC of the party replaced the approved/authentic Delta delegates with unknown persons and unleashed attacks on the authentic delegates when they eventually arrived to take their place at the Delta pavilion at the convention.

“Indeed it is ridiculous for Ogboru to call for me and others to be sanctioned when in fact it is Senator Omo Agege/Ogboru who as secretary to the convention accreditation committee abuse his position and substituted the Delta state delegates with unknown persons, “he stated.

Emerhor maintained that if Chief Great Ogboru, an APC governorship aspirant in the state wants the party to win in the coming election, he has no choice but to sit down with him and others to iron out their differences.

He stressed further that it is unthinkable that Ogboru instead of thinking of unity, is at this time still preaching continuation of disunity and playing the blame card, adding that the party must move beyond fights and crisis and that is why he has decided along with other mainstream leaders of the party to support the reconciliatory move by Dr Ibe Kachikwu who has taking it upon himself to ensure that peace returns to the party.

“Our resolved to win 2019 governorship election in Delta state is bigger than any individual’s interest, and that is why I will work with the NWC, the Minister and other leaders of the party to ensure that we are stronger to win the 2019 election.

Emerhor therefore advised Ogboru to key into the process of reconciliation if he truly wants the party to win the 2019 elections in Delta State.

He pointed out that although there may be issues between the mainstream of the APC and the group led by Ogboru/Agege in Delta APC, it is clear that these issues arose from the different interest of aspirants like Chief Ogboru and Omo-Agege who are trying to position themselves ahead of 2019.

He accused Ogboru of sponsor a faction from the day of his entrance into the party and has refused to integrates itself into the mainstream.