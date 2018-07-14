Sacrilege: Uvwie Chief Commits Suicide Over Alleged N450, 000 Debt

Share This





















It was gathered that Ovie was indebted to his friend, one Chief Obukoyho, N450, 000, being proceeds of the contract they both executed, but allegedly spent the money on pool betting.Sources said his friend had threatened to expose him before the Council of Chief in the community, a situation that may have earned him indefinite suspension and disgrace, especially as it was a taboo for a well-known chiefs to be involved in pool betting.But his wife, Mrs. Umukoro, who spoke to newsmen, dismissed the debt allegation as untrue, saying that the husband committed suicide for inexplicable reasons.She stated that on the fateful night of Thursday, she woke up at about 1:20pm and found the husband’s body lying down dead, a situation that made her raise an alarm that attracted neighbours to the scene including the police.But DSP Andrew Aniamaka, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed that the police found some drugs by the side of the deceased, a strong indications that he committed suicide. He said that the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide, adding the wife and children were invited for interrogation.A High Chief in the community, who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity, said: “it’s a taboo, the council of chiefs will not allow him buried until certain rituals are performed. It’s really not acceptable, there must be certain rituals to be performed before anything”.