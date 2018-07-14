Amori, Orogun, Ivwurie, Others Console With Ibori Over Brother’s Death

Share This





















The trio in their separate messages of condolence, described the deceased as a foremost Urhobo leader who during his lifetime gave required support to his younger brother and former executive governor of Delta State, His Excellency Chief James Onanefe Ibori.Senator Amori in his condolence message to the Ibori family of Oghara Kingdom in Ethiope West Local Government Area, said, the late elder statesman was a role model to thousands of people and shall be remembered for his kindness, goodwill and selfless service to humanity and the good people of Oghara in Delta State.“I am shocked and pained by the exit of my dear friend and brother, Chief William Ibori. We have come a long way, building political structures together; working consistently towards the socioeconomic and political development of Ethiope West in particular and Delta State in general.“He made numerous contributions towards the development of Oghara Kingdom, and worked very closely with the council of elders and our national leader, Chief James Ibori to attract development to communities in the local government area from 1999 till date and by extension, Delta Central Senatorial District.“Chief Williams shall be greatly missed and I do not know how to cope with his exit. It’s really painful but God knows best. I will take it with the pinch of salt and move on as a mere mortal.“I pray God to grant Chief William Ibori eternal rest; and the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss,” Amori added.On his part, Okakuro George Orogun, a leading Ethiope Federal Constituency 2019 aspirant under PDP, asserted that the demise of Pa William Ibori came as a rude shock because of the sound and pleasant outward appearance of the deceased, adding that barely four months ago he married a new wife; an indication that he was in top shape, hail and hearty.“I am pained by his exit at a time we all need Chief Williams quality fatherly advice. It is indeed a huge loss for so many of us who truly love and cherish the great Ibori family.“I respectfully wish to express my deep and heart-felt condolences to the entire family and pray that God almighty grant him external rest,” Orogun said.Member representing Ethiope East Constituency and Chairman DTHA Committee on Works, Hon Evance Ivwurie urged Chief James Ibori to take the demise of his late elder brought as an Act of God, because nothing ever happens without the knowledge of our maker.“I know how painful it is to lose a loved one which is why leader James Ibori must be sober at this point in time. It is not in our abilities to dictate to God and we can’t even question his supremacy.“The demise of Pa Williams, is to say the least, very painful experience and as a member of the Ibori Political Dynasty (IPD), I share in the grief associated with the sudden exit of our elder brother and mentor,” Ivwurie added.Executive Assistant to the governor of Delta State, Dr. (Barrister) Fred Oghenesivbe in his condolence message urged Urhobo Nation to rally round Chief James Ibori at this critical time, adding that here comes another moment to truly exhibit our love for the Ibori family through collective synergy before, during and after the burial ceremonies of late Pa William Ibori.“Deltans and Urhobo ethnic nationality must rise up to the occasion by giving our national leader, His Excellency Chief James Ibori the necessary support and uncommon affection so as to enable him go through these periods of grief.“We must demonstrate sincere commitment in our collective responsibility to work very closely with the Ibori family in giving our departed father and elder brother, Chief William Ibori, a well-deserved farewell to the great world beyond,” Oghenesivbe said.The Esama of Ukpedi Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Okiemute Oviri, in his condolence message described the late Chief William Ibori as an Urhobo patriot whose contribution to the well-being of the Urhobo Nation cannot be easily forgotten.