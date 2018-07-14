Okowa Commissions Roads In Uvwie, Udu, Orders Contractor Back To Work In Jakpa Primary School

Share This























LAGOS JULY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has ordered the contractor handling projects at Jakpa Primary School, Jakpa, Uvwie local government area to return to site within two weeks or have his contract terminated.

The governor gave the order today (13/07/18) at the commissioning of Ugbòmro road between the DSC expressway and Federal University of Petroleum Resources junction, in Uvwie local government area. He had earlier, commissioned the reconstructed Ekete Main Road, off DSC expressway, Ekete in Udu local government area of the state.

According to the governor, “if the contractor does not return to site within the next two weeks that contract should be terminated.”

Governor Okowa stated that projects being executed by his administration were well thought-out to benefit the people and contractors, no matter how highly placed, cannot disturb the level of progress made by his administration in executing people-oriented projects.

He commended the people of Uvwie and Udu local government areas for their peaceful dispositions which had made the delivery of projects in the area possible.

“We only say those things we know we will do, these projects are in line with the promises we made, I thank you for the large turn out of people for these exercise, it shows that you love the projects, our contractors have been given the enabling environment to perform their work and we are happy about that, people will have reasons to celebrate more at the end of our tenure in 2023,” the governor said.

He informed the people of Udu that, due to the peace that has returned to the area, the Aladja Grammar School and Ogbe-Ijaw Grammar School have been earmarked for renovation in line with his administration desire to consolidate on the peace existing in the area.

Chairman of Udu local government area, Hon. Onajite Brown stated, “Your Excellency, we must place it on record that you are the first Governor that has ever come to Udu local government area to commission projects, you came few months ago to commission Ovwian road, today, you are here to commission a very important road – the Ekete road.”

The Chairman of Uvwie local government area, Hon. Ramson Onoyake, in his remarks, said “the completion of this project is a milestone for Uvwie local government area, this indeed is a foundation for economic progress and development, this project will not only alleviate suffering of the citizens of Ugbomro and Uvwie at large but additionally and very importantly, it will boost and enhance the security and safety of lives and property.”