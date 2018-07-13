Delta APC Crisis: Gov Aspirant Begs Emerhor, Omo-Agege To Reconcile

Share This























LAGOS JULY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant in Delta State, Chief Sunny Ofehe, has urged leaders of the party in the state, especially Olorogun Otega Emerhor and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, to reconcile their differences to put the party in a suitable position to confront the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Ofehe made the appeal when he led his campaign team and some foreign partners on a courtesy call on Delta APC leader, Emerhor, at his country home, Enwreni, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

At the event, where Emerhor was represented by Mr Fred Olokor, Ofehe said: “I see the need for APC to take over this state. I see the need for every one of us to work together to deliver this state for APC because there is power in unity.”

The Netherlands-based activist-turned politician, however, pleaded with Emerhor and other party leaders to ensure a level playing field for all governorship aspirants, saying: “Anyone who is interested in the race should be allowed to go into the field and whoever emerges should be adequately supported without ill-feelings.

“It is a fact that the internal wrangling occasioned by the divided congresses had punched a dig hole in the party machinery, but the leaders can heal the wounds if they put party interest above personal interest.

“You will agree with me that we have been battling a divided house. And I want to use this opportunity to make something clear, that I am not in any of the camps because I am for the unity of the party,” he said.

Ofehe said he decided to visit Emerhor whom he holds in high esteem as a leader of the party because he believes he has the capacity to genuinely initiate the reconciliation process. The aspirant noted that his attendance of one of congresses facilitated by other party leaders, including Senator Omo-Agege was because of the exigencies of his schedule, believing that the Delta APC as one party would harmonise no matter where one belongs at that time.