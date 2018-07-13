ASABA 2018: Sports Minister, Dalung Rates Stephen Keshi Stadium High

Share This























LAGOS JULY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Sports minister, Solomon Dalung, yesterday said the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State was good enough to host the 21st African Senior Athletics Championships slated for August 1-5.

Dalung who paid official visit to the Stadium and conducted round by the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, LOC for CAA Asaba 2018, Chief Solomon Ogba as well as the Head of Technical for the championships, Yussuf Alli, expressed satisfaction at the quality of work done at the stadium.According to the Minister, “the facilities put in place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium are not just good enough for the African championships but they are capable of even hosting the IAAF World Championships”.Noting that a lot of work has been done since his last visit to the stadium, he thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for leaving another legacy in sports in Delta state and Nigeria as a whole.Dalung pointed out that the sporting family in Delta State and across Nigeria would forever be grateful for the excellent work midwifed by the Delta State Governor and the members of the LOC for CAA Asaba 2018.

Speaking further, he pledged that the Federal Government will offer support to Delta state to ensure that Asaba put up a world class championship in August.He said the gains of hosting the African Senior Athletics Championships was not limited to Delta State hence the Federal government will lend support in anyway it can, adding that it was for the collective good of all.

Dalung expressed optimism that Team Nigeria will do well at the African Championships having confirmed that the country’s best legs across the world including those that missed out on the Commonwealth Games are expected to be present in Asaba.

He held that “the athletes know what accrues to them if they win medals in Asaba, hence they have been preparing and would definitely give their best shot as they compete with the rest of the continent”.