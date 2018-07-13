Delta: Armed Robbers Besiege Ughelli-Ozoro Road

Share This





















Some of the victims of recent robbery incidents along the Ozoro road, have expressed fear over the rate at which money, and properties, especially phones were being stolen from them at gunpoint along the road.One of the victims, Lucky Tega, who spoke to newsmen, said, “the situation is very bad, almost every day, these robbers rob people on Ozoro road. The robbers use Keke Napep to rob people, these robbers rob people with gun, I have been victim, the robbers around 7pm robbed me at gunpoint.”Another victim, Oghene Benjamin said the frequent robbery incidents along the Ozoro road have unsettled the people of the area, adding that, “we don’t move on the road during nightfall, it is unfortunate and terrible. Fear of the unknown has been created, the police should please come to our aid, The road is now a danger zone for motorists including residents.”Reacting, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, who confirmed receiving complaints and reports of frequent robbery incidences along the Ozoro road, “We have received several reports on Ozoro road frequent robbery. We are very committed to the protection of lives and properties. We have set up plain-clothe officers that will bring to book the thieves, we have arrested over six suspects last week, and they are currently helping us with further investigation. Ozoro, Ughelli, Kwale are robbery flashpoints, and we will bring the hoodlums to book”.The Police boss however commended some Okada riders in Oleh, Ozoro communities who often give useful information to the police with a view to arresting the ugly situation, including bringing the hoodlums to book.He disclosed that some of the robbery suspects were last week chased by some courageous Okada riders who arrested the robbers and handed them over to the policeHe assured that the police will leave no stones un-turned in ensuring that hoodlums, kidnappers including criminals are chased out of the state, warning that the police will deal ruthlessly with those who aid and abet crimes.