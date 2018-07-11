NASS Invasion: Reps Found Omo-Agege Guilty Of Treason, Calls For 180 Days Suspension

Share This





















Related

The House which upheld the recommendations of the National Assembly joint ad hoc committee on the invasion of the Senate chamber by hoodlums also called on the Senate leadership to immediately suspend Omo-Agege for 180 legislative days.Consequent upon the treason charge, the report also called on the National Assembly management to institute legal proceedings against the erring senator with a view to prosecuting him for treasonable felony under section 14(2) of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges Act).Recall that the Senate on April 18 was invaded while it was in session by men allegedly led by Senator Omo-Agege during which time the mace was stolen.The 10-point recommendation was adopted after the co-chairman of the panel, Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers), laid the report during Tuesday’s plenary.Considering the report, lawmakers further called for the immediate prosecution of Omo-Agege and six other suspects on charges of treasonable felony, assault occasioning harm, conspiracy to steal and actual theft of the mace.They also resolved that Omo-Agege be prosecuted for incitement and breach of peace inside the Senate chamber and contempt ex-facie.Taking the matter at the Committee of the Whole chaired by Deputy Speaker, Yussuff Lasun, members urged the National Assembly management to review existing security operational procedure to enable the sergeant-at-arms take the lead in providing security in the complex.Also, the House recommended for special compensation of five staff who did their best to retrieve the mace but were overpowered by the invading thugs.It commended Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu for refusing to be intimidated by the invasion and upholding his oath of office.The House, however, stood down one of the recommendations to the effect that it had been overtaken by events. The recommendation deals with the abrogation of the Parliamentary Support Group which activities pitched the senator against the Senate, saying that the group no longer exists in the legislature.The recommendations read as follows: “The immediate suspension of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for 180 legislative sitting days in line with section 14(2) of the Legislative Houses (Power and Privileges) Act, 2017.“The immediate prosecution of Senator Omo-Agege and six other suspects for treasonable felony, assault, occasioning harm, conspiracy to steal and actual theft of the mace, the symbol authority of the parliament.“That Senator Omo-Agege be prosecuted for incitement and breach of peace in the chamber of the Senate and contempt ex-facie.“The prosecution of Senator Omo-Agege and the six others for obstructing and assaulting officers of the National Assembly in the course of their duty contrary to section 14(1)(c) of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges).“That the Nigerian police should conclude its investigation on the issue with a view to bringing those found culpable into custody.“That the Legislative House (Powers and Privileges) Act should be amended to clearly vest the power of maintaining peace and order within the chamber and precinct of legislative house in the sergeant-at-arms of any legislative house.“That members should accord the security operatives the required courtesy and cooperation to enable them discharge their responsibility effectively and efficiently.“Commends the House of Representatives, the international community, the press/media and other well-meaning individuals and groups for their show of support on the side of the Senate when democracy was threatened.“Commends and recommends for special compensation staff of the Senate chamber, namely Sandra Davou, Chuks Egemuka and Hussaini Yaei as well as Timothy Omale and Jacob James Idoko of the House of Representatives chamber who did their best to retrieve the mace but were overpowered by the thugs.“Commends the Deputy Senate President and the entire Senate for refusing to be intimidated by the invasion and upholding their oath of office as prescribed in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999(as amended).”