Triple Cerebrations For 2018 Graduates Of Westminster College Lagos (PHOTOS)

Secondly, they have course to celebrate because in a situation where the Ordinary Level West African Examination Council (WEAC) and Private General Certificate of Examination (GCE) results were very poor this year, they all came out in flying results. The graduates scored hundred percents in both English and Mathematics subjects when fifty percent of those who wrote those subjects nationwide failed it. Their scores were remarkable in other subjects.Thirdly, it is triple celebrations because ninety five percent of the graduating students scored above 250 in their JAMB results. What that means in essence is that they will have the opportunity to gain admission into the best universities of their choice after writing their Post-UTME examinations.No wonder the Managing Director of Westminster College Lagos, Chief Johnson Barovbe, while delivering his speech described the 2018 graduating students of Westminster College Lagos as the ‘magnificent group of people’.He maintained that he has no doubt in his mind that the graduating students will perform excellently well in both their WEAC and JAMB examination because the school management engaged in staff restructuring aimed at making them better equipped for the future.He added that the objective of the school is all about providing the best educational environment in Nigeria in higher quality teaching and facilities to extra-curricular activities and opportunities for students progressing to higher education.Barovbe allays fear the fear of the graduating students about their future academic success, stressing that despite the fact that only fifty percent of the 1.5 million students had credit passes in English language and Mathematics, graduates of Westminster College Lagos had hundred percent pass in both subjects.“As you go out today, you must keep on discovering who you are as you change, grow, fail and succeed. You will discover so much about your field, your colleagues, friends and all about the world around you,” Barovbe prayed for the graduating students, just as he expressed appreciation to the staff and support team of Westminster College Lagos.After Barovbe’s speech the students of the school entertain the audience in cultural display of Igbo, Yoruba and Urhobo culture. Parents, staffand invited guests werespell bound with the excellent displayof the students.There was also presentation of awards to all the graduating students, neatest graduating studentsand most active graduating prefects.