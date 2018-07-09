Tragedy: 3-Years-Old Found Dead In Delta Public School Plantain Plantation

Share This





















Related

According to our source, alarm was raised in the community when the child who is always in company of two other children did not return at the end of school last Friday, July 6, 2018.A close source of the family told our reporter that a search was initiated, which took them to the school, only to discover that the little child, who is three and half years, had been marked out of the school, indicating that she was in the class at the end of that day.A further search by the combined efforts of the family members and the class teacher, who was still in the school premises, waiting for parents to come for their children, led to the discovery of the lifeless body of the little girl, behind one of the uncompleted blocks of the school, between the plantain shrubs, with plantain leave inserted in her ear and nose.With the discovery of the body of little kid, the class teacher was subsequently arrested and detained at the Divisional Police Station, Abbi, while investigation is being carried out.Meanwhile, the head teacher of the school, who was away while the incident happened, had also been detained on arrival from her journey.A source close to the police station in Abbi confirmed the incident on inquiry that the police will visit the school today Monday, July 9, 2018 for further investigation. The source also appealed to the parents of Emu-Unor to allow their children and teachers to attend classes, and not be scared, as rumour had gone to the community that the police is poised to arrest more teachers, and pupils of the school.