O’tega, Adjogbe, Others Storm APC Chieftain, Donatus Uba’s Wedding In Grand Style (PHOTOS)

By Young ErhiurhoroThe marriage event which gathered together who is who in Delta state APC, families, business associates and friends of the couple saw Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, OON, Delta state APC leader, leading the APC delegation which included executive members, elders/leaders, women and youths of the party.Addressing Urhobotoday.com correspondent during the bounteous reception, Olorogun Emerhor said, “Delta state APC is strongly united to defeat PDP in the state comes 2019 general elections. Let me correct this wrong information some persons are nursing in their minds and also peddling around that Delta state APC is factionalized. There is nothing like factions in the party. APC in Delta state is one. We are strongly united and we love everybody.“I believe this is what you are seeing in this event today. If we are divided like some persons are saying, APC population here can’t be so much. Whatever internal misunderstanding in the party in the state, I believe the national leadership of the party will take care of it.”When asked if he was arrested by the DSS at Abuja as being reported in the media, Olorogun Emerhor cleared the air by saying, “…I wasn’t arrested by the DSS. It was the CSO to the president that invited me for some information.”Speaking in the same vein, the Evwreni Ward APC chairman, Evang. Sunday Egboya who led thousands of members of the party from Evwreni Kingdom, said Evwreni Ward APC and Delta state generally are solidly behind their leader, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor.He assured the Delta state APC leader that, they would never disappoint him in the party. Evang. Egboya however appealed to the newly elected national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomole to put the APC house in order before the next general elections in the country. This was equally supported by the chairman of Uwheru ward APC, and other members of the party present in the marriage ceremony.Meanwhile, the highly elated couple, Elder and Mrs. Donatus Mrohwobor Uba appreciated all those that graced the occasion.Speaking to Urhobotoday.com correspondent during the cutting of the marriage cake, Elder Uba who was beaming with contented smiles said, “I and my lovely wife happily appreciate everybody present here today especially my brother, my boss and my political leader and his wife, Olorogun and Chief (Mrs.) O’tega Emerhor and another of my special brother, Chief (Engr.) Samuel Adjogbe, executive director on projects in the NDDC board for their huge support right from the day one and to also celebrate the day with us despite their busy schedule. In short, words are not enough to thank them. God will richly bless them for us. And to my family members and friends present here today, we say a big thank you to you all.”Amongst those present in the occasion were Olorogun and Chief (Mrs.) O’tega Emerhor, Delta state APC leader, Chief (Engr.) Samuel Adjogbe, executive director on projects, NDDC, His Highness, Obakowho Amrophe, the Odion’Esiri of Evwreni Kingdom, High Chief Felix Ayovwe, the Otota’Rode of Evwreni Kingdom,\ and Chief Victor Ohare, the president-general of Evwreni Kingdom.Others were Chief John Iyu, Evwreni Ward PDP chairman, Mr. Clever Owhe, former chairman of APC in Evwreni Ward, Prince K. K. Kumane, Prince Matthew Uba, Prince Ochuko Kumane, Prince Avwerosuo Emerhor, Rev. Joseph Ighofimoni, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, Chief Simon Asite, Evang. Sunday Egboya, Mr. Francis Iwhiwhu, Mrs. Onajite Omamomo, Evwreni Ward APC women leader, Mrs. Paulina Edward, Assistant women leader and host of others too numerous to mention.Comedian Liki liki mouth of Quest FM, Ogor, Orator Umukuofia and DJ Billion thrilled the audience with melodious music and rib cracking jokes. The reception ended with presentation of gifts to the newly married couple.