Testimonies Trail Christ Victorious City Youth Programme In Urhobo Community

Share This





















Related

By Young ErhiurhoroThe one day youth programme which was tagged, “God, restore my past fortune” featured many spiritual activities such as prophetic ministrations, deliverance prayers, seminar, song presentations and host of others.Addressing the teeming crowds of youths from different communities that gathered to witness the power of God during the programme, the spiritual head and founder of the prayer ministry, Rev. Charles Esegba told the youths to be conscious of every step or decision, they would take in life since according to the revered man of God, the days are full of evils.“My great youths, this programme is organised for you. The purpose of the programme according to what God told me is to deliver many of you from the gulag of the devil, to liberate you from every entanglement of evil spirits, reform you for you to achieve you laudable dreams of life and to empower you to secure and protect your destinies from destiny killers, dream swallowers and star hunters. Your coming here this evening is not a wrong decision because you are in the right place where God will do his miraculous work on your lives in Jesus name,” Rev. Esegba prayed with the auction of the anointing.In his thought-provoking message, the guest preacher, Evang. Isaac Oriodofe told the youths to seriously hold unto God. In his message titled, “God, restore my past fortune” taken from the Bible book of Jeremiah 30 vs 1 to 3, the great man of God said, destinies of many youths were swallowed by the devil as a result of sins committed by many of them. But the man of God at the end of his message which was spiced with a lot of African proverbs and riddles, assured all the youths present in the service that anybody who swallowed their destinies shall surely vomit them like in the days of old.Evang. Oriodofe also prophesied in the course of his preaching that, a big pit was dug right in the cultural arena where Unenurhie people usually celebrate Owhorhu festival where so many destinies of the youths were hidden. He however assured the youths especially those from the Unenurhie community that they would get back whatever talent or gift stolen from them by the community’s witches and wizards. The evangelist ended his message with alter call for total repentance among the youths.In another development, to really reform and transform the youths, a paper was delivered during the seminar session on the topic, Ten Dreaded Things Nigerian Youths Must Avoid To Secure Their Destinies And Future”. The paper which was presented by the ace journalist, Young Erhiurhoro unraveled some of the dreaded things to include, idol worshipping/religious fanaticism, failed and non-practical education, cultism/terrorism, bad company/social group, drug abuse/drug trafficking and other horrible and dreaded things. The media advocate warned the youths to desist from the listed ten dreaded things in order to secure their destinies and to also have better future.During his prophetic ministrations in the programme, the respected man of God and prophet, Rev. Charles Esegba prophesied to many of the youths, as they also confirmed the various prophecies by the man of God. Another intriguing part of the programme, was the instant testimonies shared by some of the youths on deliverance from sicknesses, secret societies and cult groups, immorality and prostitution and other social problems with thunderous applause of “Amen” and “Hallelujah” by the crowds.Speaking to Urhobotoday.com correspondent during the testimony hour, one of the youths, Master John Ubini who was arrested with his elder brother recently by the police during a chaos in a ceremony at Evwreni said, they were miraculously released through the power of God even when they were already transferred to Asaba.According to the account of the young boy, many including their parents already lost hope on their release. But God brought them from the cage of death through the prayers of the man of God. Over twenty-five youths whole-heartedly submitted and surrendered their lives to God at the end of the one day youth programme. Some of which renounced their membership of various cult groups.