Unenurhie Community Celebrates As Solomon Weds Jessica

By Young ErhiurhoroPerforming the marital rites according to the traditions and customs of the Unenurhie people, the chairman of Unenurhie Marriage Committee, Mr. Reuben Unu applauded the girl for keeping herself from immorality and premarital sexual relationship(boy friend and girl friend) in the community, which many of the women from her neighborhood also confirmed to be true. “This is a cankerworm and sexual scandal that have destroyed Urhobo marriage institutions in recent times.” Mr. Unu said. The committee chairman however advised other teenage girls present in the ceremony to emulate that singular virtue of Miss Jessica Ughojor, for making the parents, families and the entire community proud.However, after performing the marital rites on both the bride and the groom as tradition demands, a bounteous reception was later put up by the new couple for family members, invited guests and all those that witnessed the marriage which many called, “the holy marriage”. The reception which was held in the ancestral compound of the bride, Pa Samson Ughojor Abrucha featured melodious and sonorous music dished out by Evang. Eguonor Utuedor and his musical band. Orator Terry Jabin aka “the man with nine wives” was also on ground, releasing his rib cracking jokes on the guests. This was laced up with traditional dances presented by the women in the community and those of the bride’s parents’ church, St. Mark’s Anglican Church, Unenurhie.Speaking to our correspondent during the grand reception, the father of the bride, Mr. Augustine Abrucha, a former chairman of Unenurhie Youths Association(UYA), a strong member of PDP, Evwreni Ward and a social crusader in Unenurhie community thanked all those that honoured their invitation: “On behalf of my dear wife and our families, I want to say a big thank you to God Almighty for making today a reality because there are many challenges that would have truncated this ceremony but God gave us victory. We also appreciate all our guests for this singular honour done to us today. In fact, our daughter, Jessica who will gave out in marriage to Mr. Solomon Igho today greatly done us proud. They are twins. And I also believe that the other one who is younger to this one will also follow the same steps of her twin sister. Anyway, I appreciate all of you present here for celebrating the moment with us. Time will not permit me to mention all the names of invitees one after the other. I pray God to bless all of you and to also bless the marriage of my daughter and his lovely husband in Jesus name! Once again, I thank all of you.” Mr. Abrucha said.Amongst those present in the marriage ceremony were Sir Joel Ogege, Pastor Fumi Igoru, Mr. David Waine, Rev. Charles Esegba, Rev. Peter Atumremu, Hon. Patrick Burutu, Mr. Godwin Osiobe, Mr. William Ilaya, Mr. Saturday Ogbonor, bride’s family members, groom’s family members and host of others too numerous to mention. The reception however ended with the presentation of different kinds of gifts ranging from foodstuff, household equipment, financial support etc to the couple. Guests were treated to a bouquet of drinks and food.The marriage committee chairman, Mr. Reuben Unu presenting marriage certificate to the couple, Mr. and Mrs. Solomon Igho.