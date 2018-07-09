Delta: Fifty People Dump PDP For APC In Evwreni Ward

Share This























By Young Erhiurhoro

LAGOS JULY 9TH (NEWSRANGERS)-In an enlarged meeting of APC, organised by Evwreni Ward held recently in Evwreni town-hall, it was a celebration galore among elders/leaders and the executive members of the party as no fewer than fifty people decamped from other political parties especially PDP to APC in Evwreni Ward, Ughelli North LGA of Delta state.

The meeting which was conveyed by the Evwreni Ward chapter of APC was meant to sensitize the party faithfuls on the importance of obtaining voters cards and briefing members on recent developments in the party especially the just concluded Congresses.

Addressing the teeming crowds of party members that present during the enlarged meeting, the chairman of APC in Evwreni Ward, Comrade Sunday Egboya appealed to members of the party to always be faithful as according to him, there is joy and victory at the end of the race.

“I want to assure you that there is no cause for alarm in our great party. APC is fully on ground this time around to totally free all Deltans from the political slavery PDP had placed the state since 1999. I want to also inform you that as the new elected chairman of APC in our ward, I promise to carry everybody along in my administration. Also too, I want to inform you that we have set up a Reconciliation Committee as we are mandated by the state leadership of our party during our inauguration at Asaba to reconcile every aggrieved person in the party.

“ APC is one all over the country. There is nothing like factions or divisions among us. All these are being propagated by our enemies and those political traitors that want to scatter the party. We must appreciate Delta state APC leader who is also the son of the soil, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor for being there for us at all times. We also thank other of our leaders, Chief (Engr.) Samuel Adjogbe, EDP, NDDC board and Elder Donatus Uba for standing firm and tall in this our party. We will continue to support them. Their steps in this party shall be our guide and direction.

“ On this note, I, on behalf of APC, Evwreni Ward, we happily welcome our brothers and sisters into the APC large and great family. We want to assure you that you have taken the right decision to positively and progressively change your lives and those of your generations today. It is now you join the political league that wants progress and development for the entire Evwreni Kingdom. Once again, you are welcome,” The chairman said.

Also speaking during the political event were Hon. Ochuko Kumane and Evang. Johnbull Afenogho, elders of the party . The duo appealed to the decampees to secure and protect their voters cards from theft on the election day. They also charged the APC new members to stand against any form of intimidation or harassment from any person or group for taking this right step of victory. They however assured them of numerous and great benefits as the party would not disappoint them in any way.

Responding on behalf of the decampees, Mr. John Ochuko, a former PDP chieftain said, “….this is a time we are all looking for. Today, we have turned a new leaf. Ever since, we were blind, thinking we were on top of the world but thank God, we have discovered the right way to life. On behalf of my fellow decampees today, we assure the party leadership that we would not fail them as long they would carry us along. We are tired of PDP failed government in Delta state. That is why we decided to quit that political cult of a party. Once again, we are happy to be members of this great party. We have no cause to regret our actions.”

Amongst those present in the APC meeting were Comrade Sunday Egboya, Mr. Francis Iwhiwhu, Evang. Stanley Ayovwe, Evang. Isaac Oriodofe, Comrade Morrison Onome Edafe, Mrs. Onajite Omamomo, Mrs. Paulina Edward, Mrs. Abiodun Ugbeya, Comrade Sheriff Okpogoro, Mr. Diamond Friday, Mr. Marcus Uba, Mr. Andrew Ogbonor, Chief Greg Atori, Hon. Ochuko Kumane, Evang. Johnbull Afenogho, Mr. Reuben Etekor and host of others too numerous to mention. The meeting however ended with the writing of the names of the new members into the official register of the party in the ward by the party secretary, Evang. Stanley Ayovwe. However, a short prayer was offered to the decampees by Evang. Johnbull Afenogho which brought the meeting to a close.