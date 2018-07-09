Westminster Lagos Pupils Dazzle Parents, Guests In One Year Celebration (PHOTOS)

Share This























LAGOS JULY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The pupils of Westminster Primary School on Thursday exhibited the stuff they are made off when the school celebrated One Year Graduation and price giving ceremony.

Although the school located at Ikotun in Alimosho local government area of Lagos state is a year old, the performance and maturity exhibited by the pupils during the ceremony makes one doubt if the school is a new institution.

From Nursery to primary level, the pupils performances in reciting of poem, debate, drama, singing, quiz contest and other academic exercise took them above children in other schools.

The brilliancy of the pupils could be trace to the structure, facilities and teachers of the school who are bent in bringing the best out of them. The structure is a three storey building with ‘U’shape architectural design painted in bright colours that attracted the brightness of the children. The environment is very neat with space and facilities for recreational activities coupled with the provision of play group toys and materials

Beside provision of accredited primary school academic curriculum, there are additional academical and brain teasing activities like chess, agriculture, music and ballet, African culture and tradition and study of French and Yoruba languages.



Addressing parents and guests during the event, Director of Westminster Primary School, Chief Johnson Barovbe thanked them for coming to celebrate a great year and to wish graduating pupils the best of luck for the coming years.

According to him, “We have a great deal to celebrate this year. As we all know, the beginning is always rough, but we started on a smooth note. Teachers are ready to work, pupils are learning with love for their subjects and are excited in participating in co-curricular activities.

“Having assessed what happened within the school during the year, we have realized that what we do at Westminster Primary School is normal in school system, such as parents having access to classrooms for observations, regular meetings with teachers, freedom for pupils movement, discuss and make choices and learn to self regulate their behavior with advise from teachers.

“Apart from normal Nigeria primary school subjects, we laid emphasis on curriculum activities which include chess, agriculture, music and ballet, African culture and tradition and languages among others.”

He noted that although they are aware of Mathematics, English and Science, but they intend to applaud the different types of intelligence, respect and nurture the different ways children learn and give them freedom to develop their unique potentials with the awareness that tomorrow will be technologically driven.



Westminster Primary School Administrator, Adebayo Josephine gave glory to God for seeing them through the session hence they are dedicating the moment to Him.

“The school has been going on very well with support from the Director of the School and parents have also been supportive,” She noted.

She said their success depend on the activities and availability of good teachers who have been performing their duties diligently and very caring to the pupils and parents.

“So far I can say they are enjoying the school term of academics and extra curriculum activities. The pupils can withstand other pupils in other schools socially and academically, “She said, while responding to question on the improvement of the pupils.

Adebayo reinstated that being a new school with new pupils and new teachers there were little challenges, but quickly added that within three weeks, they overcame all.

“Like I said, the teachers are experienced and caring and this have made them to handle the situation without any problems,” she affirmed.

Hostels Mistress, Adeleke Modupe who is in charge of taking care of the children in the dormitory said the children are improving greatly.

“My duty is to take care of the children. I bath, cloth and feed them. You can see that the children are very close to me. They take me as their mother. We give them care their parents cannot even give to them. I take the children like my own children.

“My advice to parents is that if they are not available, it is advisable to bring their children to the boarding house instead of living them with housemaids or relations who cannot provide the necessary care. Westminster school has effective care for children with guarantee security,“ she assured.

Mrs. Akpuye,a parent who brought her child from London to resume in primary four in the school confessed that her child had improved greatly.

She advised parents to bring their children to Westminster Primary School because they are good in academic and very caring to children.

“Since my child have been in this school, he has been doing very well both in academic, moral and social. I advise those having children in overseas schools to bring them to Nigeria because Nigeria schools are very good mostly especially Westminster school, “she stated.