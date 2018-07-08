Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Felicitates With Okowa At 59

Share This























LAGOS JULY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State who turns 59 on Sunday.

In a goodwill message, the ex-president described Governor Okowa as a patriot who has made impactful contributions to the nation’s development.

A statement issued on Saturday by Dr. Jonathan’s media adviser, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, also quoted the former President as noting that Senator Okowa is determined to make a difference in governance by implementing laudable projects in his State.

The statement said: “I write to most sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your 59th Birthday.

“I am pleased that God has blessed you with the strength to make impactful contributions to our dear country.

“As a Governor, you have continued to strive to make a difference in governance. Your commitment to national development and the task of improving the lives of the people of your State is evident in the quality and spread of the developmental projects being implemented by your administration.

“I admire the contributions you have made to the nation as a Senator and your contributions to our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party. On this special day, I join your family and other well wishers to rejoice with you and offer prayers for more glorious celebrations.

“I pray for God’s guidance and protection as you continue in your efforts towards transforming your State and improving the fortunes of our nation.”