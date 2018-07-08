Okowa Advises Those In Position Of Authority To Contribute To Community Development

Share This























LAGOS JULY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has urged those in position of authority to contribute to the development of their communities.

Governor Okowa made the call yesterday (07/06/18) at the commissioning of a clinic built by Starlite Hope Initiative (SHI) a non governmental organisation founded by Hon. Erhiatake Ibori Sueni, member, representing Ethiope West constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly.

According to the governor who was accompanied to the occasion by his wife, Dame Edith, “it is important that people contribute to the development of their communities, I am excited that people have come out to volunteer to render service selflessly to the people without looking at financial gains.”

“I congratulate Hon. Sueni for being consistent with what she believes in,” he said, adding, “you (Hon. Sueni) are thinking of the less privileged and less endowed in the society.”

He emphasised that people should contribute to the development of society without always considering financial benefits.

Dame Okowa had spoke on the topic, “Volunteering and Social Responsibilities” where she said, “you don’t need all the money in the world for you to render assistance voluntarily; people should assist the less privileged and the vulnerables.”

Hon. Sueni in a welcome speech, said, the clinic will provide free medical services to the women, and assist the needy in the society.

Former Governor James Ibori, and the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly were among the dignitaries who graced the occasion.

Also yesterday, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa attended the birthday celebration and constituency briefing of Hon. Joan Mrakpor, member representing Aniocha/Oshimili FEderal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives.

Governor Okowa at the occasion, urged Deltans to continue to live in unity, stating, “we must as a people, unite for the future, a united family is a happy family, let us take away the fight, let us live in peace and unity.

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Peoples Democratic Party chieftains, commissioners, among others, attended the occasion.