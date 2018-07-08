Dankwambo Hails Okowa’s Achievements, Urges Northerners To Live In Peace With Deltans

Share This





















Dankwambo who commissioned some projects executed by his Delta State counterpart, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa used the occasion to urge northerners living in the state to obey the culture and norms of the people.The Governor who commissioned Abavo Circular Road, Abavo phase 1 with a spur to Ogbekile Street in Ika South local government area and Owerre-Olubor/Ekwuoma Road in Ika North-East local government area of Delta State, stated that Nigerians should live in peace and unity.According to him, “the Arewa Community should live in peace with the host communities, you (Arewa Community) must not do anything that is against the norms and culture of the communities, they should preach peace and accommodating spirit to their children and the host communities must be their brothers’ keepers, we must live as a peaceful, united people in this country.”The Gombe State governor who was accompanied to Delta State by some members of his state executive council, also inspected facilities at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.He expressed surprise that within three years of Governor Okowa administration, a lot has been achieved in the state, emphasising, “for a new government faced with the challenges of funds to be commissioning series of projects, my brother, Governor Okowa, I commend you.”“Road projects open up communities for development, you mean well for the people,” he said, observing at the stadium that, “the facilities we have inspected are of international standards, no wonder Delta State is always emerging as number one in sporting competitions.”Governor Okowa disclosed the reason he invited Governor Dankwambo to commission projects executed by his administration, saying, “we need to build bridges of friendship across the country to strenghten our unity as a people.”“We are proud as a state government that we are taking road projects to different communities, especially, to our people in the riverine communities, we will continue to work for our people,” he said, adding, “we thank our traditional rulers for ensuring peaceful kingdoms which have helped us to execute projects.”Excited Deltans, traditional rulers were among those that witnessed the exercise.