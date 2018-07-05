Delta: Catholic Priest Abducted For Second Time, Regains Freedom

Share This





















Related

It was the second time he would be abducted in less than 12 months.The Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, Andew Aniamaka, confirmed that the priest had regained his freedom.He said the police would ensure that the culprits are apprehended.Father Anah was first kidnapped in August 2017 along the same road. He was released after an undisclosed sun was allegedly paid.This comes about 48 hours after Governor Ifeanyi Okowa decried the rising activities of kidnappers in the state. The governor lamented about the crime state while addressing some traditional rulers in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.The Obomkpa/Ukwu-Nzu and now Olona axis of Aniocha North have been terrorized by kidnappers for some time now. Apart from the priest, several others have been abducted in the area.A managing director for a construction company, the Chairman of the Aniocha North Traditional Rulers’ committee, Obi Sunday Olisenweoku and the monarch of Ogodo Community are among those abducted there in recent months.