JUST IN: Pinnick Appointed 1st Vice President Of CAF

This was contained in a press statement signed by the continental body’s General Secretary, Amr Fahmy, on Thursday.The statement reads: “Following the resignation of the 1st Vice President Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi and the prevailing situation in the Football Federation of Nigeria.“The CAF President, after consulting the members of the Emergency Committee, appointed Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick as 1st Vice President.“This decision is immediately applicable, in accordance with article 27 paragraph 2 of the Statutes, which will be ratified by the Executive Committee in its session scheduled on the 27 and 28 of September 2018.”It will be recalled that Pinnick won a place on the CAF Executive Committee for the 2017 to 2021 cycle.Pinnick won 32-17 to beat the President of the Football Association of Benin Republic, Anjorin Moucharafou, to the West B Zone seat, just as he became the third Nigerian ever to sit on the CAF Executive Committee.