Double Tragedy As Man Kills Son`s Wife, Self In Ozoro

Mustafa said that the command had begun investigation into the incident to unravel its cause.He said: “We have since begun investigation into the matter with a view to unraveling the circumstances that may have led to the incident.”According to a witness who pleaded anonymity, Adesco, 65, who was a famous hunter in the community, had a misunderstanding with the deceased woman earlier in the morning.He said that the late Adesco committed the crime in the afternoon after the woman returned from farm.The incident described as double tragedy, grounded business and social activities in the community for over three hours as the people rushed to the scene to have a glimpse of the incident.