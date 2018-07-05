Tax Default: Delta Revenue Board Seals 25 Business Premises In Warri, Effurun, Udu

Share This























LAGOS JULY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As part of efforts to increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) profile of the State, the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR) has sealed off 25 private companies, including schools and Petrol Stations operating in Udu, Warri and Effurun, for different acts of tax default running into millions of naira.

This was revealed in a press statement in Warr signed by Mr. Mike Epue, Public Relations Officer, DBIR yesterday.

He said that the sealing off of these business premises is consequent upon the verdicts of the State Revenue Courts in Warri, Otor-Udu and Effurun, in cases filed by DBIR for tax evasion and failure to file their annual tax returns within the stipulated time.

Mr. Joel Ogege, Director of Enforcement and Compliance, who led the enforcement team comprising Court officials, security agents and staff of the Board, reiterated the Board’s resolve to continue to enforce relevant tax laws in the state.

He stressed that it will enable government raise funds to discharge its obligations to the citizens in the areas of critical infrastructural development, as well as the general improvement of the living standard of all Deltans.

Ogege advised Deltans and corporate bodies not to neglect paying their taxes, and to file their annual tax returns with the Board between January 1st and 31st each year for the preceding year.

According to him; “Paying tax to government is the civic responsibility of citizens and corporate organizations, which is a veritable way of contributing to the development of the sate.”

Speaking further, he explained that the judgment costs against the companies ranged from N50,000.00 for enterprises to N500,000.00 for limited liability companies.

Those affected include Kepas Petroleum Limited, Voe Oil Nigeria Limited, Famz Hotels, Victory View Hotel and Suites, Step Forward Group of Schools, and Olden Petroleum Limited, in the Orhuwhorun-Ovwian axis.

Also affected were Palmer Clinic, Ekete Inland, as well as Lee Consolidated Petroleum Limited, and Sonik Plantinum Engineering, along DSC expressway.

Those sealed-off in Effurun area include Hajj Khalid Int’l Limited, Winners Club / Hotel, Little Paradise Home & Suites, Teki Bottling Company, Jomaro Int’l School, and Clemline Services Limited.