Mace Theft: NASS Committee Indicts Omo-Agege, May Recommend 180 Days Suspension

The committee, after an extensive investigation and questioning of different security agencies and staff of the National Assembly, found a glaring connection between the senator’s appearance on the said date and the disappearance of the Senate mace and therefore may be asking for a 180 days suspension for him.A source close to the committee revealed that the panel may be basing its recommendation on relevant potions of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017.Section 14 (2) of the Act states: “Where a member commits a contempt of the Legislative House, the Legislative House may by resolution reprimand such person or suspend him from service of the Legislative House, without pay, for such a period as may be determined by the House, but not to the end of a legislative session.”Section 15 states: “A suspended member of the Legislative House under Section 14 (2) of this Act, shall not enter or remain within the chamber or its precincts while the suspension remains in force.”Besides, it was learnt that the committee may go further to ask for the prosecution of the lawmaker for Treasonable Felony.It would be recall that on April 18, 2018, some thugs gained entry into the Senate Chamber while it was in session and carted the mace away but it was found some days later around the Abuja city gate.An ad hoc committee was then set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the mace theft and come up with recommendations to forestall a future reoccurrence.