Tragedy: Pregnant Woman Burnt To Death In Oghara Motorcycle Accident

LAGOS JULY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tragedy struck in Oghara, Delta state on Tuesday morning as a motorcycle accident left a pregnant woman petrol black marketer burnt beyond recognition.

The incident occurred at Oghara town, headquarters of Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, identified by residents as Madam Gbogbo, was also said to be a dealer in second-hand clothes.

Our source disclosed that the woman was returning from a petrol depot with a jerry can of fuel she bought when a jeep knocked down her motorcycle at a Navy Junction on Ibori road.

“She was personally riding the motorcycle with the jerry can placed on the tank in front of her. The fuel exploded in the process, and there was nothing anyone could do to save her life,”Our source revealed.

Andrew Aniamaka, the Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Delta, confirmed the incident.

Aniamaka said the driver of the vehicle had been taken into custody, while investigation was ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Residents recalled that the accident was the fourth fatal case recorded in Oghara within the last one week.

In May, a 35-year-old female petrol black marketer suffered a similar fate in the town after the product she reportedly stored in her house caught fire that razed the entire residential building.