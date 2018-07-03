Show Of Shame: Okowa’s Brother Allegedly Beat Up Delta SSG, Ovie Agas

Share This





















The report disclosed that on 25th June 2018, Tony stormed the office of the SSG in rage, entered the private office without knocking and demanded why his file was yet to be treated by Agas, adding that attempts by the SSG to explain to the Governor’s brother yielded no result as he kept shouting on top of his voice which eventually resulted in a shouting match.Unable to stand the SSG shouting back at him, our source revealed that Tony descended on him with rains of slaps and blows before he was held back by staff who had gathered to watch the feast.“At first, he was just hitting the SSG chest before they both started pushing themselves,” the source alleged.“We gathered that Tony Okowa stormed out while giving orders that if his file is not treated by the SSG before the next day, he will not only beat him to coma but also get his brother to sack him from the cabinet’, our source further added.Mr Tony is the current Commissioner in Charge of Sports in the State and has been saddled with overseeing the contract for the completion of the Asaba Stadium.Reacting to the allegation his facebook page, Dr Fred Oghenesivbe,media aide to Ifeanyi Okowa denied the report.He said he had telephone conversation with the duo of SSG Agas and Tony Okowa and that both top government officials denied neither exchanging blows nor had any physical contacts that suggests two-fighting.Oghenesivbe quoted Agas as saying “Fred, it’s impossible for Tony and I to fight in my office. We both serve the same boss and we have been friends for a long time. Besides we are too responsible and morality decent to fight over official matters.“Some friends and relatives have been calling me from far and near and within government circles to either confirm or deny the said report published by SecretReporters.“The truth is that Tony Okowa was in my office on the said day, we transacted officially and he left. I do not know where the reporter got the garbage that was published. Kindly contact Mr Okowa so as to hear his own side of the matter.”He further confirmed that he put a call through to the governor’s junior brother, Tony Okowa and he also denied the aspect where SecretReporters alleged that the duo exchanged blows during severe physical confrontation in SSG’s office.He quoted Tony Okowa as saying: “EA Latimore, it’s certainly not true that SSG Agas and I fought. That’s complete falsehood and a black propaganda.“On 25th June or so, I went to see the SSG over some official matters and he asked me to wait for 30 minutes and I waited. He later extended my waiting time by another 15 minutes and I complied and at the end of it all my mission to his office was not achieved.“Frankly speaking, I was not happy for waiting for so long and didn’t get to fix the pressing official matter that brought me to his office. I expressed my displeasure and left the SSG’s office.“My displeasure was not borne out of the fact that I am one of the younger brothers of the state governor but for the fact that SSG Agas and I have been bossom friends and political associates for many years and still counting. Naturally, I expected a better reception and attention which was somehow not forthcoming.“I hold no bad feelings against the SSG because we have been co-labourers in partisan politics. I take it that he was probably stressed by his tight official schedules and I can understand that. We remain good friends and nothing shall separate us, going forward.”