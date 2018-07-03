EFCC Seizes Jonathan’s Former Aide, Ima Niboro’s N1bn Hotel

Share This





















Mr. Ima Niboro was former President Goodluck Jonathan’s spokesman and he had his hotel which was said to be worth between N650m and N1bn seized by the EFCC on a temporary basis.According to the Nation, the EFCC was able to secure an order from Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court for a forfeiture of the property.The Nation also reports that Niboro handed over the property after there were allegations of an international image laundering service for Goodluck Jonathan.This comes soon after there was the discovery of $5.9million released by the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) for international image laundering campaign for the Jonathan administration.The aim of the said campaign was to make Jonathan look good after the abduction of the Chibok girls by Boko Haram.The Nation reports that a source in the EFCC said: “As part of the ongoing probe of ONSA, this agency has secured a court order for the final forfeiture of the hotel by the ex-presidential aide. The hotel is located in Galadimawa in Abuja.“We were able to link the release of funds by ONSA to the ex-aide for international image laundering campaign for the ex-president to counter Boko Haram and temper global outrage over the abduction of Chibok girls. There was little evidence of the job done. About 50 per cent of the job was done.“We are still tracking the involvement of the firms engaged and how much was paid from ONSA. But following interaction with some former public officers, we were able to uncover the details about the international image laundering campaign.”