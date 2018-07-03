Police Kill Two Suspected Armed Robbers In Warri, Recover Arms, Handsets

Share This





















Related

Reports revealed that the police also recovered a locally made AK47 rifle and a magazine, with several stolen mobile phones.It was learnt that the suspects had robbed and dispossessed some girls of their mobile phones and other valuables in the area before the Police on routine patrol stormed the area following a distress call.Our source disclosed that the deceased suspects quickly engaged police in a serious exchange of gun fire.In the process, two of the suspects sustained serious gunshot wounds, while others escaped from the scene.The suspects later gave up the ghost on their way to the hospital in Warri.When contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Mustafa confirmed the report saying, “Yes I know. It is confirmed. They called since morning.”