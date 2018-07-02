Evwreni Kingdom Sets To Celebrate New Yam Festival With Fanfare

Share This























By Young Erhiurhobo

LAGOS JULY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The ancient Evwreni Kingdom in Ughelli North LGA of Delta state is set to celebrate this year’s new yam festival from July 9th to July 15th, 2018 in grand style.

Announcing the date of the festival to the Evwreni monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oghenekevwe Kumane, Eruvwedede 111, palace chiefs, elders and those gathered at the Imuerubu royal family hall as traditions demand, the royal family’s spokesman, Chief Westerner Egboya said, “According to our traditions and culture and in respect to the Urhobo traditional lunar months, as the spokesman of the Imuerubu royal family, I hereby announce to Evwreni people that this year’s new yam festival will begin from July 9th and end July 15th.” Chief Egboya said.

Giving the breakdown of the cultural activities that would take place in the seven-day festival to URHOBOTODAY.COM, the co-ordinators of the cultural festival, Prince Avwerosuo Emerhor and Prince Felix Odibo said, “day one of the festival is ancestral serving day, day two is for the paying of homages to the traditional ruler in his palace by chiefs, indigenes and non-indigenes of Evwreni Kingdom, day three is for royal procession of the traditional ruler in company of his royal train round Evwreni Kingdom led by the Ema royal dance while as from the fourth day, paying of homages to the royal father of the kingdom continues to the seventh day which is the last day of the cultural festival.”

The Evwreni monarch, HRM, Oghenekevwe Kumane, Eruvwedede 111 therefore invites Evwreni sons and daughters, both at home and in the diaspora, non-indigenes, other kingdoms in Urhobo and Isoko ethnic groups, the Delta state government, lovers of the Urhobo culture around the world and the general public to join him and the entire Evwreni people to celebrate this year’s new yam festival with fanfare and rich cultural milieu.