Armed Robbers Kill 60-Year-Old Grandfather At Effurun Bank ATM

It was gathered that the victim had gone to a bank after working hours but was shut out, a situation that made him to head straight to the ATM to withdraw his money, where he met an untimely death in the hands of the robbers.DSP Andrew Aniamaka, Police spokesman in the state confirmed the incident to journalists, saying: “the armed robbers monitored the victim to the Bank, and unknown to him, they were also within the ATM stand; they shot the man dead, took the N60,000 he had withdrew, and disappeared into an unknown destination”, disclosing however that the police were on the trail of the robbers.DSP Aniamaka said that corpse of the victim had been deposited in Agbarho Central Hospital Mortuary, while investigation was ongoing with a view to bringing the hoodlums to book.While thanking members of the public for their continued provision of useful information to the police, the police spokesman further disclosed that the police in Kwale had confronted members of an armed robbery gang who have been terrorizing the community.He said that a group of armed robbers were carrying out robbery operation in the community on Thursday when the police confronted them in cross fire, killed one of the robbers identified as Chikelo Ossai, while others escaped with bullets wounds.