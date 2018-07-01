Delta: Six Feared Killed As Youths, Elders Battle Over Ownership Of Land

Share This





















Related

Though the police in the area said nobody was killed in the incident, sources said the clash was a serious blood bath as aggrieved youths allegedly attacked some of the elders over the ownership of parcels of land in the community.It was gathered that trouble had been brewing over the disputed lands allegedly cornered by some of the elders, a situation which made the angry youth vent their anger on them with dangerous weapons.Speaking with newsmen, one of the elders, Chief Edward Okolise said the fight was as a result of the parcels of land, adding that, “it is our right but youths were saying it can’t be. They broke some people’s heads, and it is critical, so I doubt how they will survive. Six victims were rushed to the hospital by the police.”But the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Mustafa Muhammed, in a swift reaction, said the police were investigating the incident, disclosing that two suspects were currently in police custody for further investigation.Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Conflict Resolution, Chief Edwin Uzor, says “the State Government has resolved 150 cases in three years, and received 250 petitions.”Uzor frowned at acts that cause violence in Delta communities, stressing that conflict and crisis can occur but the people must embrace solution to attain peace and development.