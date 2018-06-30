Leadership Of Delta APC Shuns Consent Judgment Obtained By Omo-Agege/Ogboru

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state has declared that it is not bound by a consent judgment obtained by some members of the party in the state following disagreements from the party’s congress in the state.

A statement signed by Moses Kamanya, Publicity Secretary, Delta State APC, which insisting that the state Executives elected at the parallel congresses conducted by the Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Chief Great Ogboru led group have been adjudged illegal by the former Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led National Working Committee of the party before it was disbanded.

The full statement reads: “It has come to our notice that on June 28, 2018 a consent judgement in respect of a suit filed by Odjebobo Desire Onoyefeme and Lyndon L.O.I Ugbome against the APC National Chairman and the APC National Working Committee with Suit No.: FHC/ABJ/CS/509/8 was secured by the Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Chief Great Ogboru led group of APC members in Delta State.

The purport of the consent judgment is to accord legitimacy to the Wards and LGA Executives elected at the parallel congresses conducted by the Agege/Ogboru group which were earlier adjudged illegal by the HE Chief John Oyegun led NWC who actually conducted, supervised and approved the outcome of the recently conducted congresses of the APC nationwide.

The attempt to procure this consent judgment came to our notice and that of the APC NWC on June 12, 2018. The then NWC found that officers of the Legal Department in APC without its knowledge, directive, consent and approval acted in connivance with its appointed legal counsel to draw up terms of settlement proposed by the Plaintiffs that were acting on behalf of the Agege/Ogboru group.

The NWC immediately debriefed the counsel and appointed a new one Messrs Chief J. K. Gadzama SAN in his place, with the instruction to terminate the process of the consent judgment and purported terms of settlement as they were not authorised nor did they emanate from the NWC.

The NWC had earlier approved all congresses conducted according to its guidelines and had inaugurated congresses won by the Chief Cyril Abeye Ogodo led Executives in Delta State and had rejected the executives that emerged from the Agege/Ogboru conducted parallel congresses.

On June 22, 2018 the then National Chairman personally attended court to disown the so called terms of settlement that purportedly emanated from him and the NWC.

It has, however, come to our knowledge that among the very first actions taken by the new National Chairman of the party HE Comrade Adams Oshiomole, was to withdraw the Messrs Chief J. K. Gadzama who had the brief of the erstwhile NWC to terminate the purported consent judgment process and appoint a new counsel Messrs Adeniyi Michael Akintola, SAN, presumably with instruction to pursue and secure the erstwhile unauthorised consent judgment in order to award through court the Wards and LGAs Executives to the Agege/Ogboru group. We find this action of the new Chairman totally inexplicable.

We the Chief Cyril Ogodo led Executives in Delta State that were duly elected and inaugurated by the erstwhile NWC were never party to the above suit and by law are not bound by the outcome of the said consent judgment nor can our positions be taken away or de-legitimised by a court consent judgment entered into by two parties without our knowledge, directive, consent or approval.

Nonetheless, we have written a PROTEST LETTER to the National Chairman and copied to all current NWC members pointing out this aberration and requesting them to step away from entrenching a party faction in Delta State.

We are also taking all legal actions to vacate the consent judgment on the basis of it being procured through fraud and misrepresentation as the erstwhile NWC that conducted the referenced congresses never consented or approved any such terms of settlement.

The State Chairman and State Working Committee in Delta State hereby calls on all party members to stay calm, steadfast and to go about their party businesses without let or hindrance. The party executives will continue to function and carry on the business of APC in Delta State.

We assure all party faithfuls that this distortion will not last and shall be dislodged in the shortest possible time and that our mission to rescue Delta State from the strangle hold of the PDP remains unshaken.”