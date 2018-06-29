2019: APC Presidential Aspirant, Akpodiete Demands Reduction Or Scrapping Of Nomination Fee

Share This





















The aspirant who personally delivered the letter at the APC headquarters, Abuja alongside his supporters yesterday congratulated Oshiomole for emerging as APC National Chairman, just as he submitted that the right to vote and be voted for is a constitutional guaranteed right which will be breeched if his party the APC refuse to jettison the nomination fees.The letter was a plea to the party chairman and her working committee to comply with a court decision which Late GaniFawehinmi SAN and Femi Falana was part of.The letter was signed by the director of legal and communications, Barr F.B. Ehikioya, For the Christmas Akpodiete campaign organization.The Lawyer confirmed to us that after July 10, if the party refuse to respond, they maybe heading to court to enforce the fundamental human right of their client.It would be recalled that in Abuja, Mr. Christmas Akpodiete declared his intention to contest the APC primaries with President Mohhamedu Buhari just few days before the APC convention.