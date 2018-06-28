Delta APC Leadership Tussle: Who Are The Falcons And Falconers

Share This























By Young Erhiurhoro

LAGOS JUNE 28 (URHOBOTODAY)-For some time now, to be precised, from the pre-congress season till this very moment in Delta state, it is a thug of war between the falcons and falconers of the APC in the state. The internal politics of the party has generated much noise and consequently added fuel to the already brewing political war in the state between the two titans- PDP and APC against the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

In fact, since the beginning of this internal war in the party, I can see that some so-called members of the party are nothing but political traitors and prostitutes who are spiritually commissioned to scatter the APC at all cost in the state. In a nutshell, what are the falcons and the falconers contending for in the party? The fight in APC is not far from the person to control the leadership of the party in the state. In this case, the fight is between Olorogun O’tega Emerhor on one side and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Chief Great Ogboru on the other side. Olorogun Emerhor said, he is the leader of the party in the state while Senator Omo-Agege said, he supposed to be the leader and not Olorogun Emerhor. I think this is the whole matter and war in the party at the moment. All the dramas that took place during the state Congresses in Asaba between Olorogun Emerhor’s supporters and Senator Omo-Agege’s supporters and the recent drama during the party’s national convention at Abuja, all boiled down to the leadership tussle in the party.

As usual, the leadership struggle has spread its tentacles to include Chief Great Ogboru as an arch devotee and saviour of Senator Omo-Agege. The Delta central senator is using the name of Chief Great Ogboru to cover himself against the cold weather he is facing in the party using Ogboru’s popularity as a yardstick to sell out his second tenure bid to the Urhobos who cover his senatorial district as a PDP trained politician. This is being hidden from Chief Ogboru since they are yet to be in the battle field. On the other hand too, the popularity of Chief Great Ogboru right from when he joined the gubernatorial race of the state till date, only fell on the poor masses and common Deltans, who do not have say even when they protest round the world with their voters cards. These common Deltans are majorly Okada riders, market women and roadside mechanics. Today, Olorogun Emerhor’s political fans and those of Senator Omo-Agege and Chief Ogboru are fighting media war in the social media networks especially on facebook on who becomes the leader of the party and the governorship candidate of the party in Delta state. It pains me so much for these groups of people for naming and tagging themselves as enemies of progress to the party. In many times as I travelled to some urban areas of the state especially Ughelli and Warri, when I saw Okada riders quarrelling and fighting because they want no other person than Ogboru to become the next governor of the state, it pricks my heart. This Ogboru mentality is like pursuing your own shadow from dawn to dusk. It is of note that any political party Chief Ogboru joins in the state to run for a governorship ticket, that party always fight themselves to famish. In most cases, that party usually lose the general elections at the end because the Ogboru mentality would first scatter the party leadership and structure as it is now happening in APC in Delta state.

Now, let’s remove joke. Let us come back to our senses and clear sense of judgment. We should not forget that Senator Omo-Agege and Chief Ogboru are newly decampees to the party. Before these two politicians decamped to APC in the state, the party was already in existence with a solid structure and foundation laid by the likes of Olorogun O’tega Emerhor. In short, Olorogun Emerhor brought APC to Delta state without doubt. Senator Omo-Agege and Chief Ogboru knew this very well before they decamped to the party. How will a tenant suddenly turn to be a landlord in his own land? It is uncalled for. Without much arguments, those of us that are core and founding members of the party knew that Olorogun Emerhor is the falconer of the party in the state while Senator Omo-Agege and Chief Ogboru are the falcons. No matter how tall, the farmer must bend the Okro plant to his height to enable him pluck it. Even by virtue of Senator Omo-Agege being the highest elected political office holder in the party in the state, does not confer leadership title of the party on him as the leader of the party in the state. There is a wise saying in Urhobo that, people own the land where the herbalist performs. As a well trained and wise politician right from the lineage of PDP in the state, Senator Omo-Agege supposed to know that he is at present a beggar and he must stretches his two hands longer than the ones of the giver. He should not allow members of the party to look at his integrity and loyalty as an impostor. The same way too, Chief Great Ogboru should change his mentality of popularity by the ordinary masses and voters to popularity by the powers that be.

Therefore, for two of them to save the party from tearing into pieces and to also enable them get the party tickets to their various positions, they should not allow their integrity and loyalty to again be in doubt. To be candid, Olorogun Emerhor laboured hard to build the party with his energy, wisdom and hard-earned financial resources even when the party at that time was called ” Boko Haram party”. Where were Ovie Omo-Agege and Great Ogboru at that time? Is it now they want to reap where they did not sow? Until they call themselves to order by coming back to say “I’m sorry” to Olorogun Emerhor, then their agenda of joining the party is not more than to tear it apart like what has happened to their former parties in the state. They should not forget that the mission and vision of APC in Delta state is to wrestle power from the PDP comes 2019. Senator Omo-Agege and Chief Ogboru must not kill this glorious dream of our great party. They should go to the drawing board of the party to tender unreserved apology to Olorogun Emerhor for stepping on his toes. The earlier they do this, the better for two of them having the chances of clinching the posts they are vying for in the forth-coming general elections. But if they continue with a deaf ear, then they would only be creating loopholes for PDP to perpetually continue in unstoppable power to misrule the state. Even President Buhari with his flowing Agbada in the presidential villa, is not the Alpha and Omega of the party, just for the fact that he is the highest elected political office holder in the country from the party. Buhari is still calling himself an ordinary stakeholder when it comes to the party affairs. Why can’t Ovie Omo-Agege and Ogboru emulate their master? The Urhobo says, “Your dancing steps should not be different from the dancer who taught you how to dance.” As a bona-fide member of APC in Delta state, I always feel ashamed in the presence of my numerous friends in PDP whenever they humorously bring this issue of leadership tussle in my party for discussion. The Urhobo says, “Give a half word to a wise child, he will completes it.” This wise saying is also in agreement with the Biblical sayings, “A word is enough for the wise” and “He who has ears, let him hear what the Spirit says.” I want to conclude this my write-up by making this passionate appeal to the great leader of our party, APC in Delta state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor to temper mercy with justice as he beats the disobedient ones with his left hand and call them back to himself with his right hand.

Young Erhiurhoro; Kjc is a reporter and a member of the Urhobo Historical Society.