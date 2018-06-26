1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, Jun 26th, 2018

Emerhor O’tega Allegedly Barred From Entering Presidential Villa

Delta APChieftain O’tega


LAGOS JUNE 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Security agents allegedly barred former APC governorship aspirant in Delta State , Olorogun Otega Emerhor, from entering the presidential villa.
He had been scheduled to join the Urhobo leaders for the meeting with Buhari.
The denial of access, it was learnt, is not unconnected to the ripples in Delta APC at the just-concluded national convention.
But in a telephone interview with The Guardian, yesterday, Emerhor said: “I booked the appointment and led the Urhobo delegation to the Villa. What happened was that some people got a petition ahead that I created the problem at the Eagle Square during last Saturday’s APC convention.
“What happened was this, after the meeting with the President, Sam Adjogbe, the Executive Director, Projects, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, and I were invited by the CSO to the president, to clarify issues, after which we all entered the same bus with the kings and left. The other faction of the APC in the state wanted to make a political capital out of it, just to give an impression that I have a problem with the president. Nothing of such happened.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP