Taiga, Urhobo Monarchs, Others Visit Buhari, Demand For Restructuring, Appointments (PHOTOS)

Share This





















Related

In an address read on behalf of the delegates by UPU President General, Olorogun Moses Taiga, the leaders urged Buhari to ensure the restructuring of the country, saying there was serious hunger and poverty in the country that called for immediate solution.They also demanded that Buhari appoint an Urhobo indigene in his cabinet, noting that the ethnic group is the biggest in Delta State and fifth in the country.“We urge the Federal Government to look into the issue of unutilised lands, which we voluntarily donated to the military years ago, but which are now being farmed out in parcels and sold for non-military uses. We request that such lands be returned to the owner communities in Urhobo land,” the leaders said.According to them, “Grinding poverty is still a fact of life in nearly all our communities. Our youths are unemployed and frustrated. But we rein them in regardless, in the hope that tomorrow will be a better day.“Hunger, despair and diseases stalk our lands and our waterways, which have been devastated and poisoned by years of oil exploration conducted quite obviously outside global best practices. But we keep the peace because we believe tomorrow will be a better day. In the past few years, our children have started asking us when tomorrow will come.“It is in this regard that we wish to commend the initiative by the ruling All Progressives Congress for giving serious thought to the restructuring of our country and going as far as setting up a committee under a serving governor to take a critical look at it and make recommendations on the way forward.”They also sought Buhari’s intervention in the development of Sapele port and in the provision of additional gas plants.Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Taiga noted that the Urhobo nation would vote for Buhari and whoever attends to their cause in 2019.Asked whether the demands were pre-conditions for their support, he said: “Well, they are not pre-conditions. They are requests. We are making requests that these are the needs of the Urhobo nation. So, once anybody is willing to do those things, as we said in our speech, we are partners in progress and will work with him to ensure continuity of the nation.”Responding to the demands of the Urhobo leaders, President Muhammadu Buhari has described calls for restructuring of the country as parochial and laced with interest, hence discussions and arguments on the matter failed to capture his attention.Buhari pointed out that some of the views being canvassed by interest groups on restructuring were not properly coordinated and did not align with constitutional provisions.He said his administration would not forget the Urhobo nation in its development agenda for Delta State, even as he pleaded with them to protect oil installations in their communities as they did during the 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) rule in the state.“You mentioned something, which is topical these days; the restructuring of Nigeria. Every group asking for restructuring has got its own agenda and I hope it can be accommodated by the constitution. I assure you that you are not forgotten and I am pleased you appreciate the appointments by this administration of some citizens of your kingdoms,” he said.