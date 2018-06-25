Onuesoke Urges Deltans To Come Out En Mass To Welcome Atiku To The State

Share This





















Onuesoke who made the appeal in Warri, Delta State, while addressing journalists in anticipation of the Atiku’s visit to the state on Tuesday advised indigenes of Delta State to put their political differences aside and join forces to welcome Atiku to Delta State, because all they wanted is a Presidential candidate with the capacity to take Delta State in particular and Nigerians out of the present mucky waters.Atiku, according to him has all it takes to take them to the promise land.The PDP Chieftain who tipped the ex-Vice President as the PDP’s best candidate to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2019 general elections because he already has loyalists and platforms across Nigeria pointed out that his promised of restructuring Nigeria and practice of true federalism is of utmost important to the people of Delta State.Onuesoke who reiterated that Atiku Abubakar remains the best bet of the opposition PDP for winning the 2019 presidential election said, “It will be the best bet for PDP if Atiku wins the presidential ticket of the party because there is no better political tactician or strategist in the PDP than Atiku.”He added that Atiku Abubakar had the capacity to create wealth, saying the former Vice President possessed the requisite qualities needed to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari as well as restore Nigeria to its past glory.According to him, “The man Atiku is a partisan politician who has demonstrated maturity and patience in keeping the country united. He respect the rule of law which will in turn bring about fairness and justice to all citizens.“He believes in God’s willingness upon his life, that is why he has always accept any outcome of elections he participated with good faith since the time of late Yar’adua and MKO Abiola. He is the highest employer of labour and has the technical know-how to move the economy of Nigeria forward.“Despite all efforts to tarnish his good image, Atiku remain unindicted as all the allegations against him have been proven to be baseless. As a founding member of our great party, PDP, he deserves to lead us and the entire nation to the promise land. A leader with such characteristics is what Nigerian need at this moment. It takes people like Atiku to fix the problems we are faced with under this current administration.”