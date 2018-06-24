Fire Kills Farmer, Destroys Property Worth Millions Of Naira In Delta

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Fire has consumed a farmer identified as Okafor Thomas, and destroyed property worth millions of Naira in Igbodo community, Ika North East local government area of Delta state.

It was gathered that the fire started in the wee hours of Thursday in Illabor quarters and could not be put out.

A resident of the community, Nkem Nweke who spoke to newsmen in Asaba lamented the life lost.

“We are appealling to well-meaning Nigerians to assist victims whose property were razed”, he said.

Also speaking, a victim, Augustine Ike Cyprian, appealed to the state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and authority of Ika North East local government council to come to their aid.

He said “Two motorcycles, one power generator and every house hold property worth N2Million were completely destroyed.”

“It is on a sour note to mention that a widow and her six children have been rendered homeless.”

Reacting, commissioner for special duties, Barr Earnest Ogwezze told journalists that the state government would assist the victims and family of the deceased.

“Investigation is on going to know the root cause the inferno. We sympathize with the victims and we will do every thing possible to assist them”, he said.

Investigation revealed that no fewer than seven houses were razed in the past three months, leaving three persons dead.