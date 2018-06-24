Delta, Imo Delegates Clash At APC National Convention (PHOTOS)

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Some delegates belonging to two factions of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Imo and Delta States were engaged in a free for all fight at the party’s ongoing national convention at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The cause of the fight was unclear but it started from the Imo delegates’ area before spreading to where Delta delegates were seated.



The party had serious issues with the congresses conducted in the states amongst several others and had managed the tension amongst party members afterwards.

The clashes between the delegates went on despite the heavy presence of security at the venue with President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and other top party members at the venue.