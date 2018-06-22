Woman Allegedly Delivers Cat During Deliverance Service In Ughelli Church

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A woman (name unknown) has allegedly delivered a cat during a deliverance service at the God of Action Liberation Ministry, a.k.a, Shallom Embassy in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

A report monitored in Daily Post alleged that the woman had not menstruated for the past three years since she became pregnant, adding that she delivered the cat which reportedly died minutes after it came out from the woman’s womb.

An Ughelli based Journalist, Ode Williams who claimed to be a member of the church said,”It’s not fake. I was there live and I witnessed it.”

The General Overseer of God in Action Liberation Ministry, a.k.a, Shallom Embassy, Prince Ovie Emmanuel equally confirmed the report saying,”It happened yesterday at about 8pm during a programme”

The General Overseer who spoke through a cleric of the church, Pastor Great Otejiri said,”It is a spiritual thing that cannot be explained. It’s a supernatural occurence by the kingdom of darkness and the Kingdom of light took it out of the woman.”

The cleric who could not give the full names of the woman in question, however, invited journalists to attend the ongoing programme to get more details of the development so as to quench the doubts from the public.