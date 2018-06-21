Delta Police Arrest 3-Man Kidnap Gang In Abraka, Rescue Victim

Share This





















Mr,Muhammad Mustafa, the State Police Commissioner who confirmed the arrest of the suspects said, “The suspects were arrested in the early hours at Abraka community with the victim. The police acted on intelligence gathering. The suspects who gave their names as Henry Dike, Alfam zico,and Felix Ovoruh upon interrogation, confessed to the crime. The victim, Chief Ajani Kanaje is a visitor to Asaba and on business trip when the suspects swooped on him through an insider. The suspects will be charged to court as soon investigation is completed”The victim, it was gathered was abducted right inside the Abraka community market under the watching eyes of the traders who made attempt to raise the alarm for help while they were forcing the victim into a waiting vehicle. They were however, stopped when the kidnap suspects fired gunshots into the air.It was further gathered that in the last three weeks, hoodlums have been attacking unsuspecting residents of the Abraka community in Asaba, and in most cases rob them during night fall at gun point.But speaking further, the state police boss, Muhammad Mustafa said, “Our men have been drafted to the areas to bring to book the hoodlums. We arrested four suspects last week, and are currently being detained for further investigation, after which they will be charged to court”While lamenting the rising incidences of human trafficking in the state, the police boss assured Deltans of continued support and protection of lives and property, adding that it will no longer be business as usual for hoodlums operating in the state as plain clothed policemen were positioned at every nooks and cranny to strengthen security network in the state.