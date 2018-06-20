Ibori, Igbinedion Listed Among Four Other Ex-Govs Convicted Of Corruption

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A report by TransparencIT Nigeria has listed six cases of corruption against six former governors that has been concluded.

The former state chief executives were convicted for corruption offences in various Nigerian courts while one of them was convicted and served his jail time in the United Kingdom.

On the list are recently convicted former governors of Taraba and Plateau states, Jolly Nyame and Joshua Dariye, a serving senator.

1. Jolly Nyame of Taraba. He was convicted by a high court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to serve a jail term of 14 years for diverting N1.64 billion.

2. Joshua Dariye of Plateau. He was also convicted to serve a jail term of 14 years for misappropriating N1.16 billion ecological funds while he governed the state between 1999-2007.

3. Former governor of Adamawa state James Bala Ngilari. He was sentenced to jail for 5 years without an option of fine for defrauding his state of N167million.

4. Former governor of Edo state Lucky Igbinedion. He was also sentenced to six months imprisonment for money laundering worth N25billion, but got a plea bargain that made him pay fine of N3.5million.

5. James Ibori of Delta state The former governor who has since completed his time in jail, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for money laundering by a London court for laundering $250million.

6. Late Diepreye Alamieyesegha of Bayelsa He was sentenced to jail for 2 years, based on a plea bargain after he was found guilty of laundering N3.7billion.