39-Years-Old APC Presidential Aspirant, Akpodiete Urges Buhari To Step Down

Akpodiete who officially declared his intention to contest the 2019 Presidential election under the platform of APC made this known yesterday while addressing his supporters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.He commended the National Assembly and President Buhari for the speedy passing and signing of the not too young to run law.Thanking President Buhari for his service to Nigeria, Akpodiete however pledge to fight corruption in a better and more sophisticated way.“The nation is in a dare need of a younger President, and the time to retire the political Oligarchs is now”. he stated. .He also said his party the APC stands a 100% chance of winning the upcoming 2019 elections with him as the flag bearer.It will be recalled that in 2015, Akpodiete unsuccessfully ran for the office of the Governor of Delta State.Akpodiete is the managing Director of Oceanic Petroleum’s and energy development company. And the CEO of Global Union Money transfer, “a brand new international money transfer company based in New York, USA.The new company is believe to worth about 120 million USD Dollars.If elected, Akpodiete have pledge to flood Nigeria with United States of America based companies, that specialized in power generation, state of the act rail way lines, better inter state roads and modular refineries.He is the Son of renowned Lawyer, Late Chief Dr. Ekuo Akpodiete, LLM, LLD, Ph.D, of Grey’s inn London, and of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.He’s father, was a strong political ally of Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Prof Ambrose Ali, and Olorogun Micheal Ibru among others. He’s father nationally campaign alongside Chief Awolowo in the days leading to the 1979 Presidential elections.