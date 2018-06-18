Two killed, Seventy Houses Destroyed As Rain Wrecks Havoc In Delta

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-At least two persons were confirmed dead as heavy rainfall wrecked havoc in some parts of Delta State.

No fewer than seventy houses were also completely destroyed by the disaster, which occurred at the Idumuesah community, Ika North East Local government area of the state early Sunday morning.

Father of six, Godwin Alika, who is one of the victims of the disaster told nwsmen that “my house was affected, I have no house to sleep. My family has nowhere to go; the rainfall destroyed my house and property.”

Also, the state commissioner for special Duties, Barr Ernest Ogwezzy, while spoke to newsmen said “it is pathetic, two persons were killed; the state government is concerned, and we will do something to assist the victims.”

An Elder statesman in the community, Chief Chukwudi Akaye said “it is very shocking, the rainfall is first of its kind, it destroyed many houses, we want the state government to come to our aid, we have no houses in our community again.”