UPU-United Kingdom Pays 2nd Installment To 48 Scholarship Beneficiaries

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Olorogun Theodore Ochuko Arayki, National Secretary Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) United Kingdom, made available to Urhobotoday.com.According to the statement, Multiple Chief Emmanuel Okpako Ganiga, National President, Urhobo Progress Union, United Kingdom said that the payment is in fulfillment of members promise to raise the standard of education of Urhobo citizens in the twenty-first century.Olorogun Ganiga charged parents to always monitor the activities of their children and wards, teach them to become worthy ambassadors of Urhobo nation,adding, “I enjoin our elders and parents to teach our children our customs and traditions, teach them our language. Let us preserve our culture and language. There is hope and bright future for the Urhobo nation, these are the future leaders.”It would be recalled that in his speech in the last convention, Chief Ganiga who is a lawyer had emphasized the need for the Urhobos to be topmost in the scheme of things in Delta State in particular and Nigeria in general, stressing that education is the only way to achieving it.The statement added, “You will recall that the first installment payment of N50, 000.00 each to all 48 (forty-eight) Urhobo Nigerian students were disbursed in February 2018 and now you will be glad to know that payments of N50,000.00 each of the second installment started today and will be completed by 14th of June 2018.”The statement expressed its sincere gratitude to all UPU members in United Kingdom, the President, Chief (Barr.) Okpako Emmanuel Ganiga and called on all other Urhobo associations at home and diaspora to emulate this magnificent example with a view to make Urhobo nation great.